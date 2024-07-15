  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
2 Chefs And A Lie: Deconstructed Coney Dog Edition

Jul 15, 2024
2 Chefs And A Lie: Deconstructed Coney Dog Edition

We’re back with our annual game show Two Chefs And A Lie! Here’s how it works. Dan talks with three “chefs.” Two of them are real chefs, one is an imposter. Dan can ask each of them just five questions, and then has to guess who the liar is. And you can play along too! Dan lost the first two games, but he won last year. Can he start a streak? Can he, and can you, spot the fake chef?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Ella Barnes. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Company” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Gravity” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Dilly Dally” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Bubble Bath” by Kenneth J Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Stu_spivack / flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0

