  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Reheat: Michael Ian Black Is A Man Who Eats Salads

Jan 03, 2025
Reheat: Michael Ian Black Is A Man Who Eats Salads

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Why does eating alligator seem more manly than eating chicken? Is coffee more “masculine” than tea? This week, comedian Michael Ian Black talks with Dan about manliness, and how it relates to food — a conversation they have as Michael decides to order salad at a pizzeria. "Are we really still going through this dumb, ritualistic flexing of our masculinity over the fact that I just want some greens?" Michael asks. "It’s so representative of something so destructive." Michael also shares some controversial pretzel opinions, and Michael and Dan bond over dad life in the suburbs.

This episode originally aired on August 6, 2018, and February 7, 2022. It was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Aviva DeKornfeld, Rob McGinley Myers, and Dan Dzula. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "The Huxtables" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

