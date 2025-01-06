  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

The Secret Society With A Giant Omelet Tradition

Posted by

Jan 06, 2025
The Secret Society With A Giant Omelet Tradition

What makes the taste of a Meyer lemon so special? And why is there a secret society in Louisiana that holds a giant omelet festival every year? This week our friends at the The Atlas Obscura Podcast — which celebrates the world’s strange and wondrous places — bring us stories that answer each of those questions. First up, professional taster Mandy Naglich tells us the twisty history of the Meyer lemon, from the eccentric man it’s named after to the role it played in a citrus epidemic. Then we visit Abbeville, Louisiana, to eat that giant omelet, and learn about the French culture and history preserved in that town.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Special thanks to host Dylan Thuras and the rest of the Atlas Obscura Podcast team: Amanda McGowan, Julia Russo, Katie Thornton, Johanna Mayer, Doug Baldinger, Chris Naka, Kameel Stanley, Manolo Morales, Baudelaire, Gabby Gladney, Alexa Lim, Casey Holford, and Luz Fleming. The Atlas Obscura theme music is by Sam Tindall. 

Interstitial music in this episode by APM and Black Label Music, including:

  • “Clean” by JT Bates
  • “Sun So Sunny” by Calvin Dashielle
  • “Plucked Globe” by Hans Erickson

Photo courtesy of Atlas Obscura.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                         

comments powered by Disqus