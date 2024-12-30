  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Jamie Oliver Doesn’t Listen To The Skeptics

Posted by

Dec 30, 2024
Jamie Oliver Doesn’t Listen To The Skeptics

Despite being the best-selling nonfiction author in UK history, Jamie Oliver didn't read a whole book until he was 38. He's dyslexic, and writes by dictation. Growing up, school was a huge struggle for him. When he began cooking as a kid it was the first time he thought, "I'm good at something." Today, Jamie Oliver has one of the most impressive resumes in the food world: chef, TV personality, restaurateur, multi-cause activist, and author. This week, Jamie tells Dan about his life story, including finding a new direction after the core of his restaurant empire collapsed.

This episode originally aired on February 3, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Harry Huggins, with editing by Tracey Samuelson.

