  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: Pho The Love Of Slurping Noodles

Posted by

Feb 21, 2025
Reheat: Pho The Love Of Slurping Noodles

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

We're reheating this episode in honor of Chef Charles Phan, owner of The Slanted Door, who recently died. In 2016, he showed us the right way to eat the Vietnamese noodle soup pho. Then we take a deep dive into the science of soup slurping with a researcher who studies the mechanics of eating.

This episode originally aired on February 14, 2016, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. Engineering by Irene Trudel and Ellen Reinhardt. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Giulia Leo, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Steady" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Clear As Day" by Erick Anderson
  • "Hound Dog" by Jason Mickelson
  • "Coffee and Sunshine" by Erick Anderson
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Flickr/insatiablemunchies licensed under CC by 2.0.

