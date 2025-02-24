  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  New York Times
  BEST FOOD PODCAST
  James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Feb 24, 2025
The Pitmaster With A Pulpit
Monday through Saturday, Devin Pickard and his family run Papa KayJoe's BBQ in Centerville, Tennessee. But on Sundays, Devin trades the BBQ pit for the pulpit at Hope Church, the non-denominational congregation where he preaches. In many ways, food is a natural fit for a southern preacher, but there are other, less obvious ways Devin's two professions come together. Later in the episode, cookbook author Tammy Algood talks about Sunday dinner etiquette and competitive church potlucks.

This episode originally aired on October 9, 2017, and June 10, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. It was edited by Dan Charles. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Call" by Nona Marie Invie
  • "Third Try" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Mother Tucker" by Steve Pierson

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman and Papa KayJoe's BBQ.

