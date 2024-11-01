  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: The Pasta That Won Obama Re-Election

Posted by

Nov 01, 2024
Reheat: The Pasta That Won Obama Re-Election

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Sam Kass shares stories of his time as the Obama family’s chef — cooking on Air Force One, smuggling special ingredients in to the White House, and creating a dish that came to be known as 'lucky pasta'.

This episode originally aired on October 29, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Aviva DeKornfeld, edited by Gianna Palmer, and mixed by Dan Dzula. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad
  • "On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Dreamin' Long" by Erick Anderson
  • "Happy Jackson" by Ken Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Sam Kass. 

