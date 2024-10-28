  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Bobby Flay Wins A Lot — But Also Knows How To Lose

Posted by

Oct 28, 2024
Bobby Flay Wins A Lot — But Also Knows How To Lose

Bobby Flay has competed in more than 700 TV cooking challenges and written a dozen cookbooks. But at heart, he still thinks of himself as a restaurant chef. In his new book, Chapter One, Bobby looks back on his career, from dropping out of high school and working as a busboy in New York City, to opening his first restaurants in the ‘90s, to competing on Iron Chef and Beat Bobby Flay. We discuss how he got to where he is today, including the key to his longevity and how he deals with losing — on TV and in life.

We are giving away one copy of Chapter One! To enter to win a copy, all you have to do is sign up for our newsletter by November 18. If you’re already signed up, then you’re already entered to win. Open to US and Canada addresses only. Sign up now at sporkful.com/newsletter.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Get Your Shoes On" by Will Van De Crommert
  • “Blowing Clover” by Kenneth Brahmstedt
  • “Yours If You Want Me”
  • "Mud Pile" by Black Label Productions
  • "Young and Free" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Slightly Carbonated” by Erick Anderson
  • "Mellophone" by JT Bates
  • “Blowing Clover” by Kenneth Brahmstedt
  • “Summertime Delight” by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                 

comments powered by Disqus