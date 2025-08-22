  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
The Sporkful Dating Game! (Reheat)

Aug 22, 2025
Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Could listening to The Sporkful be the fertile soil out of which true love grows? We put out the call for Sporkful listeners looking for love, and hundreds of you responded. This week, we listen in on two blind Zoom dates that resulted from our extremely unscientific matchmaking. Is The Sporkful enough of a spark to ignite a grease fire of passion for two eaters? Or will these dates turn as cold as take-out fries?

This episode originally aired on February 15, 2021, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Company" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Mambo" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Dreamin'" by Erick Anderson
  • "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of freestocks.org/flickr (public domain).

