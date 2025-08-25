How Long Should You Wait For The First Bite?

Dan Pelosi and Negin Farsad join Dan to settle your food disputes! One couple can’t agree on when they should take the first bite of a meal: when the food is fresh and piping hot, or once they’re sitting down at the table? Another couple struggles over how to reheat leftovers to maximize flavor and minimize mess. Plus, our guests share their hottest food takes about the best recipe for cupcakes and a taboo ingredient in marinara.

Dan Pelosi’s new book is Let’s Party, and Negin Farsad’s podcast is Fake The Nation. You can watch Negin’s TED Talk here.

