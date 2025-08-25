  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
How Long Should You Wait For The First Bite?

Posted by

Aug 25, 2025
How Long Should You Wait For The First Bite?

Dan Pelosi and Negin Farsad join Dan to settle your food disputes! One couple can’t agree on when they should take the first bite of a meal: when the food is fresh and piping hot, or once they’re sitting down at the table? Another couple struggles over how to reheat leftovers to maximize flavor and minimize mess. Plus, our guests share their hottest food takes about the best recipe for cupcakes and a taboo ingredient in marinara.

Dan Pelosi’s new book is Let’s Party, and Negin Farsad’s podcast is Fake The Nation. You can watch Negin’s TED Talk here.

Check out the new Cravings by Chrissy Teigen pasta sauces, including the set with Dan Pashman’s quattrotini pasta shape!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Cortado" by Erick Anderson
  • “Playground Panic” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “New Hot Shtick” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Feeling Yourself” by Erick Anderson
  • "Rooftop Instrumental" by Erick Anderson
  • "Brand New Day" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Stacks" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Dan Pelosi

