Instant Pot’s Bankruptcy And Thai Cheese “Burgers”

Posted by

Aug 07, 2023
Instant Pot’s Bankruptcy And Thai Cheese “Burgers”

Today we tackle news in the world of food that’s at turns substantive, silly, and surprising in a new series we’re calling Salad Spinner! Take a spin with us as Dan chats with journalists Amanda Mull (The Atlantic) and Dennis Lee (The Takeout) about Instant Pot’s parent company declaring bankruptcy, Burger King’s rollout of a cheese sandwich monstrosity in Thailand, and what it means that the World Health Organization now deems aspartame “possibly carcinogenic.” Then the Spinner speeds up for a lightning round.

Other stories mentioned in this week’s Salad Spinner:

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Photo courtesy of Ajay Suresh/flickr licensed under CC by 2.0

