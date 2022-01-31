BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

What Does A Communist Revolution Taste Like?

Jan 31, 2022
In the 1930s, after a disastrous famine killed millions of Soviet citizens, Joseph Stalin made an abrupt turn in his approach to food. He ditched the idea that his countrymen could live on bread alone, and decided they should eat more joyously instead. The result of this campaign was The Book of Tasty and Healthy Food — one of the only cookbooks to exist in the Soviet Union. This week, our friends at 99% Invisible bring you the story of that cookbook, so universally known that it was called simply “Kniga,” or “The Book.” It included glossy pictures and lavish recipes for lentils and crab salad, not to mention decadent dollops of mayonnaise and plenty of dill. But it was much more than a book of recipes—“The Book” was part of a radical Soviet food experiment that transformed Russian cuisine forever.

