  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Alyse Whitney Brings Big Dip Energy

Posted by

Apr 15, 2024
Alyse Whitney Brings Big Dip Energy
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Dips are having a moment — from a dips-only restaurant in Atlanta to Martin Short playing a character who only eats dips. But TV host and Cosmo columnist Alyse Whitney was a self-described Dip Queen long before they got hot, and she proves it in her new cookbook, Big Dip Energy: 88 Parties in a Bowl for Snacking, Dinner, Dessert, and Beyond. She joins Dan in the studio to share her royal decrees on the right shape for a dipper, using raw vegetables to dip, and the ethics of double dipping.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with help this week from Shantel Holder. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Still In Love” by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • “Coming For A Change No Vox” by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • “Trippin’” by Erick Anderson
  • “Lucky Strike” by Erick Anderson
  • “Small Talk” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Diamond Cutter” by Marc Zazzaro

Photo courtesy of Andrew Bui.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                     

comments powered by Disqus