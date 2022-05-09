10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
Cold Case: Office Fridge Food Theft Edition

May 09, 2022
It’s Elkhart, Indiana, 2001. Two inches of Heather Coleman's turkey club disappear from her office fridge. The thief is nowhere to be found. And Heather’s life will never be the same. In this tribute to the hit podcast Serial, we investigate the shocking true story of an office fridge food theft.

This episode originally aired on March 12, 2015, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, with editorial help by Chris Bannon and Leital Molad. The Serial theme song was composed by Nick Thorburn. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O’Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Broken Castle" by Bijou Basil
  • "Immobilessence" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Private Detective" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Cautiously Optimistic" by OK Factor

Photo courtesy of Dennis Sylvester Hurd (public domain).

