Why Does Cracker Barrel Keep Making People So Mad?

A few weeks ago, Cracker Barrel announced it was changing its logo — removing the old man in overalls and the barrel, updating the font, and removing the words “Old Country Store.” Longtime Cracker Barrel fans went nuts, decrying the “sterile” look. Conservative commentators tied the change to a “DEI regime” and called the new logo “woke.” Even the president weighed in, and within a week Cracker Barrel abandoned the change. But it turns out this recent issue is just the latest in a long history of controversies at Cracker Barrel. This week we’re telling the whole story of the chain, with the help of historian Anthony Stanonis. In the process, we’ll try to understand why Cracker Barrel keeps finding itself at the center of political storms in America.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Silhouette” by Erick Anderson

“Lawless” by Lance Conrad

“Iced Coffee” by Josh Leininger

“Private Detective” by Cullen Fitzpatrick

“De Splat” by Paul Fonfara

“Kenny” by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of Cracker Barrel.

