  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
A Forager’s Life In Virginia

Posted by

Aug 21, 2023
A Forager’s Life In Virginia
Foraged ingredients have become all the rage in high end restaurants, part of the move toward hyperlocal, farm-to-table ingredients. Of course, we humans have been foraging pretty much forever. And though it’s less common in America today, Jay Marion’s family never really stopped. Now he’s carrying on that family legacy in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, where he searches the woods and fields for all kinds of wild ingredients, to sell, and to eat. Dan joins Jay for a foraging walk, and hears the story of how his business got to where it is today. Jay might have gotten in early on a growing trend — but he never expected what happened next.

This episode originally aired on November 11, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Ngofeen Mputubwele, Harry Huggins, Tracey Samuelson, Hali Bey Ramdene, and Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Marimba Feels Good" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Gravel And Dirt" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Incidentally" by Black Label Productions
  • "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

