Searching For The Pickle King

  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Aug 14, 2023
While the villages to the east and west have charming Main Streets, the small town of Greenlawn, sandwiched in between, has pickles. Dan stops by the annual Pickle Festival before diving into the story of Samuel Ballton, the formerly enslaved man who became Greenlawn’s Pickle King.

Black and white photo of Samuel Ballton marching in a parade with other Civil War veterans

Samuel Ballton (front row, all the way to the left) marching with other Civil War veterans in a Memorial Day parade in Northport, NY, c. early 1900s (courtesy Greenlawn Centerport Historical Society)

Dan meets some of Samuel’s descendants as they celebrate the recognition he’s started to receive, and hears how learning about his story has affected them.

Dan Pashman at the street renaming in Greenlawn, NY, interviewing Leighann Ballton and Brian Ballton, descendants of Pickle King Samuel Ballton

Dan (right) interviewing Leighann Ballton (left) and Brian Ballton (center), descendants of Samuel Ballton, at the street renaming ceremony in Greenlawn, NY (credit: Christopher Appoldt)

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with production this week by Johanna Mayer and editing this week by Kameel Stanley.

