The Enslaved Chefs At Monticello Who Created American Cuisine

Jul 03, 2023
This week in honor of July 4th, we’re exploring an important part of American history – the contributions of enslaved Black chefs, whose work influences American cuisine to this day. In 1784, Thomas Jefferson brought the enslaved chef James Hemings, brother of Sally Hemings, with him to France to train under the French culinary masters of the day. Hemings created a cuisine that was half French, half Virginian, and brought it back to Jefferson's plantation, Monticello. This week, Dan tours the kitchens at Monticello with three descendants of enslaved Virginians: Michael Twitty, culinary historian and historical interpreter; Niya Bates, public historian of slavery and African American life at Monticello; and Gayle Jessup White, community engagement officer at Monticello.

This episode originally aired on October 21, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Ngofeen Mputubwele, with editing by Peter Clowney. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Dreamin' Long" by Erick Anderson
  • "Pong" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Mouse Song Light" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Rogue Apples" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

