Don’t Call Stephen Satterfield Brilliant. Invest In Him Instead.

Jun 20, 2022
You might know Stephen Satterfield as the host of Netflix’s High on the Hog, but he’s also one of the only Black food magazine publishers in the country. Inspired by his work as a sommelier and in the South African wine industry, Stephen launched Whetstone Media to tell stories about how food and people are connected to the land they came from. But even as Whetstone grew and became profitable, none of the hundreds of investors he met with would write him a check. Then, this past year, that all changed. Now Stephen has to face a new challenge: learning to lead from a place of success.

