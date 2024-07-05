  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Searching For The Donut King Part 2

Jul 05, 2024
Searching For The Donut King Part 2
After months of searching, we finally meet Ted Ngoy, aka "the Donut King", and learn what happened to him. He's returned to the Cambodian community seeking redemption. But will he find it? (This is part two of a series; we recommend starting with part one.)

Ted offers advice to Dary and Sreyrot Chan at their donut shop Sweet Retreat in Long Beach:

DarySreyrotTed

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

  • "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg
  • "Small Talk" by Haley Briasco
  • "Minimaliminal" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Hot Night" by Mark Mallman
  • "Homefront" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Enigmatic Rhodes" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Worldly Endeavors" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photos courtesy of Dan Pashman.

