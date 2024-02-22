  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Deep Dish With Sohla And Ham: Bagels

Feb 22, 2024
Deep Dish With Sohla And Ham: Bagels
Violence, death threats, and bagels, oh my! In this final episode of Deep Dish season one, Sohla and Ham explore the origins of bagels, and the tough-as-nails Eastern European immigrants who created a thriving bagel business in New York. When the mafia tried to muscle its way into the bagel business, the bagel bakers fought back — but in the process, they failed to see a bigger threat. Sohla tells the story, and she learns the secrets of hand-rolling bagels from an expert at Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels. Make sure you listen all the way to the end to hear Sohla and Ham’s bagel taste test! And check out some behind the scenes photos from this episode on Sohla and Ham’s Instagrams.

Deep Dish is a production of The Sporkful. The team includes Sohla El-Waylly, Ham El-Waylly, Andres O’Hara, Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with additional editing by Josh Richmond and Tomeka Weatherspoon. Original theme music by Casey Holford.

Original theme music by Casey Holford, and interstitial music by Black Label Music:

  • “Crosstown” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Django On a Leash” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Orange Bitters” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Lodge” by Erick Anderson
  • “Warm Lights” by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of Jason Turbow.

