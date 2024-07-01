  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Searching For The Donut King Part 1

Posted by

Jul 01, 2024
Searching For The Donut King Part 1
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

After escaping Cambodia's Killing Fields, Ted Ngoy built a donut empire in California. Then he lost it all, and disappeared. This week we're searching for the Donut King and his legacy.

Additional information:

This is part one of a two-part series. The second part comes out on Friday.

This episode originally aired on April 23, 2018, and was produced by Anne Saini and Dan Pashman, with editing by Peter Clowney. The Sporkful team now includes Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Jared O’Connell, Nora Ritchie, and Ella Barnes. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

  • "Hang Tight" by Hayley Briasco
  • “Nice Kitty” by Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • "Alee" by Hayley Briasco
  • "False Alarm" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Mouse Song Light" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg

Photo courtesy of Ted Ngoy.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                             

comments powered by Disqus