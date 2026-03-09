  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Asma Khan Says Women Shouldn’t Cook For Free

Posted by

Mar 09, 2026
Asma Khan Says Women Shouldn’t Cook For Free

The London restaurant Darjeeling Express is the place to go for an outstanding mutton kebab, and for celebrity sightings. But the chef behind this hotspot has no formal culinary training. Asma Khan started her cooking career hosting secret supper clubs in her apartment, when her husband was traveling for work. Now she's staffed her restaurant entirely with women, all of whom learned to cook as housewives and nannies. As she tells Dan, her advocacy is driven by the pain she faced as the second daughter in her family, in a society that prized boys over girls. We also hear the unlikely story of how her restaurant was funded and why she will absolutely never put papadams in a tuna sandwich.

This episode originally aired on May 16, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Marcus Hahm. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson
  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Child Knows Best" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg
  • "Lost and Found" by Casey Hjelmberg
  • "Mouse Song" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Hang Tight" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Legend (Instrumental)" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Urszula Sołtys.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                                         

comments powered by Disqus