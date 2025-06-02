Can Kolaches Be Bigger Than Texas?

In parts of Texas, a kolache is about as common as a donut — but it’s relatively unknown outside the Lone Star State. The kolache is a traditional Czech pastry made with a sweetened, yeasty dough and filled with either fruit, cheese or sausage. It got a foothold in Texas after a wave of Czech immigrants came to the state more than a century ago. This week, Alexa Lim, a producer on The Atlas Obscura Podcast, explores the Kolache Triangle, an area between San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas where you’ll find some of the oldest and most popular kolache bakeries. Then, Dan heads to Brooklyn to meet a husband and wife duo who are bringing kolaches to the Big Apple with their bakery, Kings Kolache. And Dan brings along the most hardcore Texan he knows, to find out how these kolaches rank with the ones from back home.

If you want to try some traditional Czech style kolaches, check out Helli’s Goodies — they ship anywhere in the US!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan

"Dilly Dally" by Hayley Briasco

"Rollin Train" by Steve Pierson

"Layers" by Erick Anderson

"A Pistol For Ringo" by Stephen Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.