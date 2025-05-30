  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

This episode is no longer available. Please stay tuned for more information as we work to make our archives accessible. If you have any questions, you can reach us at hello [at] sporkful [dot] com.

“The World Eats Here:” Stories From The Queens Night Market (Reheat)

Posted by

May 30, 2025
“The World Eats Here:” Stories From The Queens Night Market (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

This was supposed to be the Queens Night Market’s big summer... When the open-air market debuted in 2015, the crowds were massive. Founder John Wang selected food vendors who represented more than 90 countries. And he had one rule for them: no item could cost more than $5. That way the market would be accessible to nearly everyone, and big businesses would stay away. In 2019 the market set a new record for attendance, and finally started to turn a small profit. In 2020 they planned to release a cookbook. Instead, because of coronavirus, the market never opened. This week, to understand some of what we’ve lost to the pandemic, we share a vivid reminder of what we had.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Star Shooting Light" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Minimaliminal" by Black Label Productions
  • "Mouse Song Light" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg
  • "Rogue Apples" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • "Gust of Wind" by Max Greenhalgh
  • "Dilly Dally" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Saturn Returns" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Can't Bring Me Down" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of John Taggart.

 

View Transcript



Filed under //                                             

comments powered by Disqus