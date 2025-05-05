How The Real José Cuervo Invented Modern Tequila

José Cuervo was a real person, and he revolutionized the tequila industry in the early 1900s. He navigated bloody business rivalries, cozied up to a dictator, and survived the Mexican revolution thanks to a daring escape. After that, with his business in shambles, he had to figure out how to sell tequila in Prohibition-era America. His solution would have far-reaching effects for all of Mexico. Today, José Cuervo is the best selling tequila brand in the world, and yet hardly anyone knows the story of this mogul. Why? Journalist and author Ted Genoways tracked down Cuervo’s story, and learned just how much the Mexican government, and the Cuervo family, was trying to keep hidden.

Ted Genoways’ new book is Tequila Wars: José Cuervo and the Bloody Struggle for the Spirit of Mexico.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Lawless" by Lance Conrad

"After Party" by Brannu

"Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia

"Talk To Me Now" by Hayley Briasco and Ken Brahmstedt

"Loud" by Bira

“Guitar Shaped Hookah” by Kenneth J Brahmstedt

"Cortado" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Abuelos.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.