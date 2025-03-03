Eggs, Raw Milk, And Tariffs, Oh My!

Why is the bird flu outbreak that’s currently driving up egg prices different from past outbreaks? Are new tariffs about to make your groceries more expensive? And, perhaps most importantly, are Capri-Sun pouches about to disappear? We tackle these hard hitting questions, and a lot more, in this edition of the Salad Spinner, our rapid-fire roundtable discussion of the latest food news. We’re joined by two superstar journalists. Yasmin Tayag is a staff writer for The Atlantic and co-host of The Atlantic’s new podcast “How to Age Up” — coming this April. Kenny Malone is a cohost of NPR’s Planet Money. They give their thoughtful analysis on the biggest food stories of the moment, and share some strong opinions on Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Dreamin' Long" by Erick Anderson

"Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

"Dilly Dally" by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of cheeseslave/flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.