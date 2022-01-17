BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Jan 17, 2022
Margaret Cho Has Always Been ‘Hollywood Obese’

Comedian Margaret Cho has struggled with eating disorders for most of her life. When she was starting out in comedy, she used alcohol and drugs to mask her hunger, and later resorted to other methods of controlling her weight. When we received a note from a teenage listener struggling with her own eating issues, we invited Margaret to share her own story and advice for her and other young people who might be headed down the same path.

If you or someone you know are affected by an eating disorder, you can get more information from the National Eating Disorders Association online or by calling their helpline: 800-931-2237.

Please note: This episode deals with eating disorders and includes discussion of child sexual abuse.

This episode originally aired on January 11, 2016.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Third Try" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Quiet Horizon" by Daniel Jensen
  • "Gravel and Dirt" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "I Still Can't Believe" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo by Mary Taylor (courtesy of Margaret Cho).

