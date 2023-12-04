  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Dec 04, 2023
Rise Of The Foodie Bro (The Year In Food 2023)

We are back with another Salad Spinner, and this time it’s our year end edition! Remember when Starbucks debuted olive oil coffee? Or when Grimace, the McDonald’s mascot that looks like a purple blob, became a queer icon? This rapid-fire roundtable discussion covers all the biggest, strangest, and most surprising food stories of 2023, with our panelists: Jaya Saxena, correspondent at Eater, and Zach Stafford, co-host of the podcast Vibe Check

Have you sent us your New Year's food resolution yet? We want to hear it! Email us at hello@sporkful.com with your first name, your location, and tell us the food you resolve to eat more of in the new year and why. 

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Coming For a Change"- Stephen Sullivan
  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad
  • "Happy Jackson" by Ken Brahmstedt

