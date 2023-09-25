  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Natasha Leggero And Moshe Kasher Give Dan Marriage Advice

Sep 25, 2023
Natasha Leggero And Moshe Kasher Give Dan Marriage Advice

Husband-and-wife comedians and podcast hosts Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher often perform standup together. In their Netflix special they offer couples relationship advice, and the occasional roast. This week on The Sporkful, Natasha and Moshe help Dan and his wife Janie resolve their long-simmering marital conflicts involving hand soap and hosting dinner parties. Can Dan and Janie figure out how to work together before a big party?

This episode originally aired on September 2, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Ngofeen Mputubwele, with editing by Peter Clowney. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Still In Love With You" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "New Old" by James Thomas Bates

Photo courtesy of Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher.

 

