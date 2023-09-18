  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
What "Couscousgate" Tells Us About French Food

Posted by

Sep 18, 2023
What “Couscousgate” Tells Us About French Food

Back in 2017, a far-right politician in France angered his supporters and caused a small scandal. The faux pas? Enjoying a plate of couscous. Couscous is one of the most popular dishes in France, and it’s also a symbol of North African immigration. So how does the food of a former colony become “French” — and how much credit should France get for its culinary influence on former colonies? Reporter Samia Basille tells the story of two dishes that have crossed borders as a result of French colonialism: couscous and banh mi. Samia is an Algerian-French woman whose mother grew up in a French colony, so for her, these stories are personal. (Pictured above is Samia's mom, Nadjat Basille, who is featured in the episode.)

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with additional production this week by Samia Basille and Isabelle Duriez.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Marimba Feels Good" by Stephen Sullivan
  • “Talk to Me Now” by Hayley Briasco and Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Child Knows Best” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Trippin” by Erick Anderson
  • “Lost and Found” by Casey Hjelmberg
  • “Saturn Returns” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Galilei Counterpoint” by Paul Fonfara
  • “Rogue Apples” by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • “Iced Coffee” by Josh Leininger
  • "Pong" by Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Samia Basille.

