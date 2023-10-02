  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

School Lunch Triumphs And Tragedies With Kenji López-Alt

Oct 02, 2023
School Lunch Triumphs And Tragedies With Kenji López-Alt

School is back in session. And for kids, lunch period is the closest you get to being on your own at school. So what do kids actually talk about at lunch? Dan goes to one elementary school to find out. Then we hear from parents dealing with the high-stakes daily routine that is packing a lunch. Food writer J. Kenji López-Alt joins Dan to talk about his tips and tricks for using a bento box to pack lunch for his kids every day. And we hear your stories about school lunch triumphs and tragedies.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Morning Blues" by James Thomas Bates
  • "Mellophone" by James Thomas Bates
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson
  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Dreamin Long" by Erick Anderson
  • "Party Hop"by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Limon Coke" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of J. Kenji López-Alt.

