  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
New Year's Food Resolutions 2023

Dec 19, 2022
New Year’s Food Resolutions 2023
What foods do Sporkful listeners resolve to eat more of in the new year, and why? And what’s Dan’s New Year’s food resolution for 2023? All is revealed in our annual year-end spectacular. Plus we replay one of the Sporkful crew’s favorite episodes of the year, which we all loved for our guest’s combination of extreme hilarity and thoughtful storytelling... Jason Mantzoukas sees every meal as a threat. As an actor and comedian, he plays characters who are wild, intense, and wacky. But he grew up as a “boy made of glass,” because of his life threatening allergy to eggs. Dan and Jason talk about how that’s affected Jason’s comedy, and Dan comes up with a way for Jason to use his improv skills to take a break from the allergy.

This episode contains explicit language.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with editing help this week from Fernanda Aguero.

