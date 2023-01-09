  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
What ‘The Bear’ And ‘The Menu’ Say About Restaurant Culture

Jan 09, 2023
What ‘The Bear’ And ‘The Menu’ Say About Restaurant Culture

From the show about a thirst trap chef at a Chicago Italian beef joint, to a movie about a luxury restaurant planning to kill its customers, 2022 was the year of ambitious, experimental, and downright weird food TV and movies. This week, comedian and TV writer Ashley Ray (who hosts the podcast TV I Say) breaks down some of the most talked about food shows and movies of the past year, including The Bear, Julia, Atlanta, and The Menu. Then Chef John Benhase, who consulted on The Menu, reveals what it was like teaching Ralph Fiennes to cook on camera.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with additional production this week by Rachel Ward and editing by John DeLore and Abigail Keel. 

This episode contains explicit language.

Photo courtesy of Sela Shiloni

