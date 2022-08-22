  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Sohla And Ham El-Waylly Settle A Pancake Dispute

Posted by

Aug 22, 2022
Sohla And Ham El-Waylly Settle A Pancake Dispute

Chefs and YouTube stars Sohla and Ham El-Waylly first met in culinary school, where they geeked out over hydrocolloids and molecular gastronomy. Since then they’ve gotten married, opened (and closed) a restaurant together, and spent countless hours collaborating in the kitchen, on screen and off. Dan talks with Sohla and Ham about their latest cookie obsessions and dream restaurant desserts. Then, they all try to solve a food dispute between listeners about ideal pancake size.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with editing help this week from Tanaka Muvavarirwa.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Hip Hop Slidester" by Steve Pierson
  • "Rooftop Instrumental" by Erick Anderson
  • "New Old" by J.T. Bates

Photos courtesy of Dan Pashman and Tamatha Frederick

View Transcript



Filed under //                             

comments powered by Disqus