Our 15th Anniversary Sporktacular

Jan 13, 2025
Our 15th Anniversary Sporktacular
Happy anniversary to us! This week The Sporkful is celebrating our 15th anniversary with a special episode sharing the story of the show’s creation, and tracing its evolution. Dan started The Sporkful in 2010 — the Stone Age of podcasting — recording episodes in his living room, or borrowed studios that he sometimes had permission to be in. But what began as a show dedicated to dissecting food minutiae eventually grew to incorporate more serious conversations, in-depth interviews, globe-spanning investigations — and even a couple of original musical compositions. In this anniversary spectacular Dan tells that story with the help of his wife Janie (an all-time favorite Sporkful guest) and a whole bunch of classic clips.

This episode contains explicit language.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

