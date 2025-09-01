Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Is An Emotional Eater

Antoni Porowski wasn’t the obvious choice to be the food expert on Queer Eye — he’s not a chef and he has no formal culinary training. When the show debuted in 2018, many people asked, “Can this guy actually cook?” Not the most reassuring reaction for Antoni, who already struggled with impostor syndrome. In the years since, he’s alternated between trying to prove his haters wrong, and trying to stop worrying about what others think. Where is he now with these internal battles? Antoni also reveals his struggles with body image, his secrets for a good salad, and his hot takes on pierogi.

This episode originally aired on September 13, 2021, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

This episode contains explicit language.

Photo courtesy of Tommy Garcia.