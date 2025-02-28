  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: Ask Mimi With Mimi Sheraton

Posted by

Feb 28, 2025
Reheat: Ask Mimi With Mimi Sheraton
Mimi Sheraton has seen it all in her 92 years. In this Reheat of our spinoff podcast from 2018, Ask Mimi, the legendary food critic offers advice on food and life to live callers and celebrity guests. The Sporkful's Dan Pashman moderates. In this episode, humorist Mo Rocca joins Mimi and Dan live on stage to ask for help with an issue involving his mom. Mimi died in April 2023 at the age of 97; read her New York Times obituary here.

This episode originally aired on February 12, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Margaret Kelly and engineered by Jared O'Connell and Eric Jorgensen. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Oakland" by Justin Asher
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Vitor Hirtsch Photography.

