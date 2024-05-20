  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

When Mom Forgets Her Favorite Foods, With Michele Norris

Posted by

May 20, 2024
When Mom Forgets Her Favorite Foods, With Michele Norris

“Tell me about your mama’s kitchen.” That’s how Michele Norris, former host of NPR’s All Things Considered, starts conversations with the likes of Michelle Obama and Matthew Broderick on her podcast Your Mama’s Kitchen. So naturally, Dan turns the tables and asks Michele about her own mama’s kitchen — and how those earliest food memories shape us. Then Michele and Dan take a call from a woman who’s struggling with her mother’s food choices since her mom developed dementia, and they respond to listeners’ hot takes and food disputes, including from a caller who has strong feelings about cooked fruit.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Shantel Holder, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Out To Lunch" by Chris Bierden
  • "Bandstand" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Gust Of Wind" by Max Anthony Greenhalgh

Photo courtesy of Miranda Penn Turin

View Transcript



Filed under //                                             

comments powered by Disqus