The Drinking Coach Has A Cocktail For You

Nov 13, 2023
Tiffanie Barriere is an award-winning bartender and cocktail educator who goes by the title “The Drinking Coach.” As the holidays approach, Tiffanie joins us to share some cocktail inspiration, talking with Dan about drinks for every season. She’s also created a cocktail perfect for this season — find it on Dan’s Instagram and in newsletter! Tiffanie reflects on going from bartending at Applebee’s to being the beverage director at a place known as one of the best airport bars in the world, and discusses her collaboration with the esteemed food journalist Toni Tipton-Martin on Toni’s new book, Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: Cocktails from Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Back At It Instrumental" by Bira
  • "Trippin" by Erick Anderson
  • "Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson
  • "Layers" by Erick Anderson
  • "Gust of Wind Instrumental" by Max Greenhalgh

Photo courtesy of Lynsey Weatherspoon.

