A New Jersey Whiskey Mystery

Nov 14, 2022
A New Jersey Whiskey Mystery
A bottle of whiskey with no online footprint. A bar that’s long been closed. An address that doesn’t exist. Six years ago, Akhil and Nisha Dayal found a whiskey bottle at an estate sale whose backstory they couldn’t trace. Can The Sporkful uncover the origins of this mysterious whiskey?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Original song “Palisade Ave.” by Dan Pashman (lyrics) and Jeff Morgenstern (music), performed by Jeff Morgenstern (vocals), Eric Kilburn (bass and guitar), Scott Shetler (saxophone), Mike Connors (drums), and Joe Barbato (piano and organ). Produced by Eric Kilburn at Wellspring Sound Studio and mixed by Casey Holford.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "One Night Tango" by Steve Pierson
  • "Silhouette" by Erick Anderson
  • "Lowtown" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Still In Love With You" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Secret Handshake" by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

