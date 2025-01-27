  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
The Joy Of Recipe Writing

Jan 27, 2025
Why do some recipes just work while others are hit-or-miss? And is there a better way to write recipes overall? Last week we talked about how some recipes deceive you into thinking they’re easier than they are. This week we look at what makes a great recipe. Dan talks with Chandra Ram, who judged the prestigious IACP Awards, where she put recipes from popular cookbooks to the test. Then Dan talks with John Becker and Megan Scott, who revised and developed 2,400 recipes for the latest edition of The Joy Of Cooking. Joy is one of the most popular cookbooks in history, but it's also one of the only cookbooks to use the "action method" of recipe writing. Plus, special cameos from best-selling cookbook authors Claire Saffitz and Julia Turshen!

This episode originally aired on March 16, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Emma Morgenstern. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson, and mixed by Andrea Kristinsdottir. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Clean" by James Thomas Bates
  • "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad
  • "Small Talk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

Photos courtesy of Joy of Cooking, Geoffrey Smith, and Pableaux Johnson.

