The Mixologist Who Stopped Drinking

Dec 02, 2024
The Mixologist Who Stopped Drinking
The holidays are a time when many of us have a few extra drinks — or spend time with people having a few extra drinks. This week we’re talking with LP O’Brien, an award-winning mixologist in Washington, DC. A couple years back, she decided to quit drinking, a decision that she says made her better at her job. We find out how that’s possible, and how it led LP into the quickly growing market for non-alcoholic drinks. She also tells Dan how she first stumbled into the world of high-end cocktails while studying for her nursing degree, and she shares what she drinks during the holiday season now that she’s sober.

Here is LP's recipe for non-alcoholic mulled wine:

Seed At The Table

12 ounces pomegranate juice
1 tsp. crushed cardamom seeds
1 tsp. crushed caraway
1/2 tsp. grated ginger
2 tsp. grated orange zest
2 cinnamon sticks
12 ounces water
8 ounces brewed black tea
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup dates, prunes or raisins
8 ounces Seedlip Grove 42 (non-alcoholic spirit)

Bring pomegranate juice to a low boil. Place zest and spices into a cheesecloth and simmer for 15 minutes. Add water, tea, brown sugar, and fruit and stir until dissolved. Add in Seedlip and keep on low heat.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Living Rox" by Nicholas Rod and Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Sugar And Spice” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Silhouette” by Erick Anderson
  • “Small Talk” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Stacks” by Erick Anderson
  • “Call” by Nona Marie Invie
  • “Gravity” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Silver Bucket Seat” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • “Trip With You” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of LP O'Brien.

