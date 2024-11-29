  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

This episode is no longer available. Please stay tuned for more information as we work to make our archives accessible. If you have any questions, you can reach us at hello [at] sporkful [dot] com.

Reheat: Monologues Are Like Meatballs, Says Actor Michael McKean

Posted by

Nov 29, 2024
Reheat: Monologues Are Like Meatballs, Says Actor Michael McKean

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

The comedy icon discusses the role food can play in comedy and drama. Plus, he tells us why learning a new part is like eating spaghetti and how he reacts when people in the audience bring food into the theater.

This episode originally aired on October 30, 2017, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, with editing by Dan Charles. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Ng.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Hip Hop Slidester" by Steve Pierson
  • "Stay For The Summer" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Summertime Delight" by Colin Schwanke
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Cooking Channel and Michael McKean

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                         

comments powered by Disqus