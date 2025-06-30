The Street Vendor Who Sleeps In His Van To Protect His Turf

Dan Rossi sells hot dogs in the most coveted spot for a street vendor in all of New York City – outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He’s been in this location for nearly twenty years, and he’s spent much of that time fighting politicians, public health officials, the NYPD, the Met, and other vendors to hold on to his precious location. In recent years he’s taken to sleeping in his van next to the spot, to be sure nobody takes it. But vending outside The Met is actually Dan’s second act. Long before he was there, he rose to prominence as one of the most successful people in New York’s street vending industry – then lost it all. We hear the whole story, including how Dan clawed his way back, in this week’s show.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Grace Rubin, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

