Tom Papa Quit Vegetarianism After One Visit To An Italian Deli

Veteran comic Tom Papa’s love of food began as a kid, when his dad recruited him for over-the-top food challenges — including eating a massive steak that won Tom a t-shirt. As an adult he became obsessed with bread baking after his daughter gave him a sourdough starter for Christmas. Tom explains how baking bread is like comedy, and what his fridge says about his current stage of life. Plus, he and Dan indulge in one of Tom’s favorite pairings: wine and potato chips.

Find Tom Papa's upcoming tour dates and check out his collection of bread baking tools. Also, Simply Wine in Manhattan is having a special tasting inspired by this episode! More info on their Instagram.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

