Jun 17, 2024
Yia Vang Says Hmong Food Is His Family’s Legacy

For years, chef Yia Vang operated his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen in a trailer outside of a brewery in Minneapolis. Last year, he finally opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, and it already feels like a neighborhood institution — especially in the region of the U.S. with the largest community of Hmong refugees from southeast Asia. Over a meal of whole grilled branzino, Hmong sausage, purple sticky rice, and a lot more, Yia tells Dan about his mission to tell his parents’ story — and the story of the Hmong people — through his cooking. Yia also talks about his own journey: he was born in a Thai refugee camp, moved with his family to Amish country, and then worked as a church “lunch lady” before breaking out on his own. Now he’s fighting tooth and nail to open a new restaurant that will fully celebrate Hmong food the way he envisions.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

- "Hot Night Instrumental" by Calvin Dashielle

- "Bandstand" by Jack Ventimiglia

- “Dilly Dally” by Hayley Briasco

- "Brain Wreck" by Black Label Productions

- "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg

- "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of Eliesa Johnson (The Restaurant Project).

