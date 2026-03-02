When ICE Came, This Minnesota Restaurant Stepped Up

El Burrito Mercado has been a bedrock of the West Side community in St. Paul for nearly 50 years. It’s changed a lot over that time, evolving from a small grocery store into a restaurant, deli, bakery, and so much more. Now, it’s had to change again, as thousands of federal immigration agents have descended on this Twin Cities neighborhood over the past few months. Milissa Silva, the co-owner and CEO of El Burrito Mercado, tells us the story of how her immigrant parents’ business became a community hub, and how she and her staff have increased security and set up a food delivery operation for people afraid to leave their homes.

Check out El Burrito Mercado’s website and Instagram for ways to help the West Side community in St. Paul.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. Production help in this episode by Kyle Shiely.

Photo courtesy of Milissa Silva.