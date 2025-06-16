Why A Famous Chef Asked A Critic To Leave His Restaurant

Chefs tend to have a love-hate relationship with restaurant critics, who have the power to make or break them. Critics try to enter restaurants undetected, while chefs try to spot them, then ensure a flawless experience and a good review. This week, we have a story about one critic’s very unusual encounter with a famous chef, and the bombshell article that followed. MacKenzie Chung Fegan was a relatively new critic at the San Francisco Chronicle when she visited The French Laundry, a restaurant of worldwide acclaim helmed by the celebrity chef Thomas Keller. When Keller asked to speak with her, MacKenzie assumed she knew why. But she was in for a big surprise.

Read MacKenzie’s story in the San Francisco Chronicle here.

This episode contains explicit language.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Photo courtesy of Dave Dugdale/Flickr/(CC BY 2.0).

