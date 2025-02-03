  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

This Memphis Restaurateur Thrives On Chaos (Live)

Posted by

Feb 03, 2025
This Memphis Restaurateur Thrives On Chaos (Live)

Dan is live on stage in Memphis with famed local restaurateur Karen Blockman Carrier! Karen grew up Orthodox Jewish in Memphis, and she wanted to be a painter. But after a chance meeting with a caterer in a smoke-filled bathroom stall in New York City, she decided to focus on food. Karen shares the twists and turns of her life, from a disastrous day working for Martha Stewart, to reinventing the Memphis dining scene with eclectic restaurants in an old Victorian home and a former hair salon, to a private chef gig for Tom Cruise.

This episode contains references to drug use.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “One Time” by Jordan Bleau
  • “Crystal Light" by Aibai
  • “Living Rox” by Nicholas Rod and Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Cortado” by Erick Anderson
  • “Blues for Anniebelle” by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Hennepin" by James Buckley and Brian Bradley Johnson

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                                         

comments powered by Disqus